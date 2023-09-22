Brock Purdy's best throws from 2-TD game Week 3
Watch all of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best throws from his 2-touchdown game against the New York Giants on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch all of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best throws from his 2-touchdown game against the New York Giants on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
The Niners are a heavy favorite despite missing their top receiver.
This isn't the first time Trent Williams has punched someone on an NFL field.
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.