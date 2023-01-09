Brock Purdy's best plays vs. Cardinals Week 18
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays vs. the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 18 matchup.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after a dominant win today over the Cardinals. Today’s 38-13 win improves San Francisco to 13-4 on the season, meaning they’ll be at home for a wild card game against the No. 7 seed next weekend. The only time the 49ers would go on [more]
Chargers Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Kenneth Murray Jr. all had to leave the Denver game because of injuries, but should be OK to face Jacksonville.
Dak Prescott has a 1-3 record in the playoffs, but Dallas is still expected to oust the GOAT.
“The same things that hurt us all year hurt us tonight,” Aaron Rodgers said.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The 49ers are rolling and playing perhaps the best football in the NFL, but they need to clean up a couple things heading into the postseason. Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) broke it all down here:
The Titans are revamping their staff after a 7-3 start failed to produce a playoff berth.
BetMGM posted point spreads for AFC wild-card weekend games.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.