Brock Purdy's best plays vs. Dolphins Week 13
Watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Ohio State has played without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for most of the season and they will be without him for their playoff game against Georgia on December 31. Smith-Njigba announced on Monday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft and that consultations with doctors have ruled him out of playing against the Bulldogs. [more]
With Aaron Jones missing time due to injury, his backup gets chance to shine, both rushing and receiving; Baltimore backfield to get more crowded.
John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson's not looking at a long-term recovery while leaving a 'less likely' door open that he could play next week
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all thirteen of Sunday's games from around the league including the season-ending injury to Garoppolo, the Bengals rounding into Super Bowl form yet again, the Minnesota Vikings holding off the New York Jets & Deshaun Watson's return to football in Houston.
Before the baseball world gathers in San Diego, here are five storylines and five trade candidates to watch at the Winter Meetings.
The Mets quickly signing Justin Verlander following the departure of Jacob deGrom was the right move.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, just months after trading a draft pick to the Browns in exchange for the former top pick.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.