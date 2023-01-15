Brock Purdy's best plays from 4-TD playoff debut Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch all of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays from his 4-touchdown playoff debut against the Seatlle Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Trailing at halftime, the 49ers came out and dominated the second half to turn a close wild card game with the rival Seahawks into a rout.
Whew. This TD pass by Brock Purdy was very impressive.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail.
The Seahawks hung tough with the 49ers in the first half of Saturday’s postseason opener. But the cream rose to the top in the game’s last 30 minutes. San Francisco dismantled Seattle in the second half, outscoring its division rival 25-6 to give the club a 41-23 victory. The game turned midway through the third [more]
KU basketball needed a late score and stop to escape Iowa State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Here’s how the Jayhawks closed out the win.
Here are some other options if big point spreads are scaring you away this playoff weekend.
Christian McCaffrey had a huge role in the 49ers' first TD drive
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tobias Harris for their road matchup with the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “We’ve got a goal of winning the whole thing,” Purdy said. Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season for the 49ers (14-4) and showed few signs of playoff jitters by winning his sixth straight start since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in a Week 13 win over Miami.
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Like many others on NFL Twitter, NBA superstar LeBron James was quite impressed with 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy's performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Brock Purdy was so impressive in his first playoff start that even LeBron James took notice.
The Seahawks were on the verge of at least cutting into the 49ers 23-17 lead with the ball deep in San Francisco territory. But after a turnover from a strip-sack, Seattle was held off the board. Instead, the 49ers went down the field to increase their lead to 31-17 in the fourth quarter. late in [more]
What Brock Purdy has done for the San Franscisco 49ers in the last two games isn't shocking to those who saw him in high school at Gilbert Perry.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.