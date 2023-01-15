Brock Purdy's best plays from 4-TD playoff debut Super Wild Card Weekend

Associated Press

Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “We’ve got a goal of winning the whole thing,” Purdy said. Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season for the 49ers (14-4) and showed few signs of playoff jitters by winning his sixth straight start since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in a Week 13 win over Miami.