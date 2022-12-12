Brock Purdy's best plays from 3-TD game Week 14
Watch all of the best plays made by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy from his three-touchdown game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to finish Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers without one of their best defenders
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce left AT&T Stadium in a walking boot following the 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 14 nearly complete. The Eagles have clinched a postseason spot.
In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible. It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7. Purdy completed 16 [more]
While Brock Purdy played well, the 49ers lost Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury in their big win over the Buccaneers.
The Philadelphia Eagles completely dismantled the New York Giants, 48-22, in Week 14 and celebrated a playoff berth at MetLife Stadium.
Versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Kyle Shanahan offered an update on injured 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel after the 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With Sunday’s game against the Vikings still undecided, the Lions put the ball in the hands of a guy who never touches it. And it wasn’t a play that they’ve secretly been practicing for just the right moment. The pass to tackle Penei Sewell on third and seven with two minutes left was a new [more]
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed by another key injury for the 49ers (9-4). A week after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken left foot that opened the door for Purdy to start, the Niners lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart.
The Philadelphia Eagles have much bigger goals than just clinching a playoff spot, which they did by beating the New York Giants 48-22 on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa is looking to bounce back after turning the ball over three times in Week 13.
Trevor Lawrence had his best fantasy game of the season on Sunday, and he wasn't the only member of the Jags passing attack to shine. Scott Pianowski examines Week 14's highs and lows.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Our notebook from the 49ers' romp over the Bucs:
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.