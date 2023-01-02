Brock Purdy's best plays from 2-TD game Week 17
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays from 2-TD game against Las Vegas Raiders during Week 17 of the NFL 2022 season.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's best plays from 2-TD game against Las Vegas Raiders during Week 17 of the NFL 2022 season.
The Seahawks will be without their leading tackler headed into Week 18.
The 49ers' matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8, at Levi's Stadium.
The Jaguars announced they added former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton.
Intra-division matchups for every team, a high-stakes AFC North matchup, and a Sunday night NFC North battle highlight final week of regular season.
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him. TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he [more]
In the program’s biggest bowl game in more than 80 years, Tulane pulled off an incredible comeback.
Both the Packers vs. Lions and Seahawks-Rams games factor into the NFC playoff picture, so why aren't they being played at the same time?
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Tulane 46, USC 45: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Tulane scored 16 straight late points to upend USC in the Cotton Bowl
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
There's one week left in the NFL regular season. That means more jobs will be opening up soon. Here are 17 names to know in the upcoming month.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Three different Tigers threw touchdown passes in LSU football's dominant win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.