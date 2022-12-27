Brock Purdy's best plays from 2-TD game Week 16

Associated Press

When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Purdy joined some illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday. Purdy's play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.