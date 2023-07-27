Brock Purdy's arm "feels great," but he has rust to knock off

Brock Purdy was happy to be on the field with his teammates Thursday, but it didn't mark the end of his rehab and recovery. He made clear that there's nothing to celebrate yet with a long way to go before the season opener.

The 49ers quarterback underwent surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on March 10. He was given a six-month recovery timeline.

“We slowly got to where we’re at, and we still have a plan to carry out,” Purdy said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “It’s not, ‘We made it; I threw in practice, and it’s over.’ We still have work to do.”

Purdy struggled with his accuracy in full-squad drills, per Inman, completing only three of 10 passes, all to Brandon Aiyuk. But he is healthy and has more than a month to get back to where he was before injuring his arm in the NFC Championship Game.

"There’s some rust I have to knock off,” Purdy said. “I didn’t get any reps in OTAs with 11-on-11, 7-on-7. Just the pace of the game, seeing a defense, dropping back, going through reads. Today was good to get out there, go through reads, let it rip.”

Purdy told coach Kyle Shanahan last week he felt “good enough and confident enough” to play in 11-on-11. Purdy's medical team agreed, clearing him to practice in training camp.

Purdy does not expect to be any sorer than normal.

“I’ve worked up to this point where my arm doesn’t hurt,” Purdy said. “Yeah, from throwing, any quarterback will tell you, ‘I’m going to ice arm and get treatment.’ That’s where I’m at. It’s not like it’s killing me and or I’m not going to practice tomorrow or anything. The arm feels great.”