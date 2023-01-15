Brock Purdy wows 49ers teammates with 'slithery,' off-schedule plays

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses.

The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a rushing score in a career-best performance on the biggest stage of his NFL career.

However, looking beyond the box score, Purdy's ability to avoid pressure and extend plays really stood out Saturday.

Purdy showinâ€™ off the wheels with this first-down run ðŸ›ž pic.twitter.com/JqmWioRSss — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2023

Purdy making it happen, again ðŸª„ pic.twitter.com/7Y2dZCrWJm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2023

Brock Purdy is a MAGICIAN ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/yVCmCpL3hT — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 15, 2023

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel told reporters after the game that Purdy has a "slithery-ness" to his game that allows him to avoid pressure and extend plays downfield.

"It kind of makes us a little tired because we're got to run around too" ðŸ˜‚



Purdy is buying his receivers so much time that he's making them tired pic.twitter.com/J6Mwy70t0s — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

"It's great to see the things he's doing back there," Samuel said. "You think he's sacked, and his little slithery-ness of getting out of stuff, it kind of makes us tired because we got to run around, too, trying to get open. It works, so as long as Brock's doing his thing, we going to ride with him."

To Purdy, his "slithery" ability is instinctual and has been part of his game ever since he was a kid.

Purdy discusses his knack for evading defenders and Deebo calling him "slithery" ðŸ pic.twitter.com/AVboyn79wx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

"It's not something where I go into a play, and if it's not there, I'll scramble and do this and that," Purdy said. "I want to go through my progressions and stuff, but I feel like the instinct that I have of playing football throughout the years, that if something's not there, the play can still be alive. That's sort of in the back of my mind.

"So, growing up, I've been able to scramble and make plays off off-schedule. In those moments, on a couple of those touchdowns, I think it was just something I've done my whole life in terms of finding a way if it's not there."

Though Purdy has proven to be excellent at evading pressure and extending plays, the 23-year-old still continues to make his coach, Kyle Shanahan, nervous at times.

Shanahan is impressed by Purdy's ability to evade pressure, even though watching him roll out sometimes makes the coach "nervous" ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/6PGwITsiHG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 15, 2023

"He was great on some -- that last one was very close," Shanahan said. "It was unbelievable the throw he made in the corner to [Brandon Aiyuk], I know he just missed that.

"He's got a feel for it. He definitely makes me nervous on some of it, but he did a hell of a job getting away. He knows his body, he's out there, you see how close he is to those guys. He tries to never give up on a play, and he's been very smart with the ball so far, so I appreciate he's doing it."

With a first career playoff win under his belt, Purdy continues to find new ways to impress his coach and teammates each and every week.

Purdy and the 49ers live to fight another week in an NFC divisional-round matchup with either the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Dallas Cowboys.