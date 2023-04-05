Brock Purdy won’t let elbow injury tear him down, eager to learn from recovery

Purdy taking recovery day by day, won't let injury tear him down originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy remains focused on his recovery and getting back to full strength in order to help the 49ers accomplish their long-term goal.

After undergoing surgery on March 10 to repair a torn UCL he suffered in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy likely will be sidelined for six months, putting his status for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season in question.

The 49ers quarterback joined the "Roc and Manuch Show" on March 30, where he discussed his rehab and explained why he's maintained such a positive attitude throughout a grueling process.

"I think you have to move on, you have to take it one day at a time and be where your feet are at, stay in the present, understand that we have a goal for this next season," Purdy said. "That's to get back to the NFC Championship and win the Super Bowl.

"You do have to get past it but at the same time remember that those sort of things happen and makes you who you are. And for me, I'm not going to let something like that tear me down or anything, I'm going to learn from it and we're going to get better."

If all goes well, Purdy will begin throwing three months after surgery, around June 10, with a chance to be fully cleared toward the latter half of training camp as third-year quarterback Trey Lance and newly-signed veteran Sam Darnold compete for first-team reps in his absence.

Until then, the 23-year-old will take his recovery one day at a time.

