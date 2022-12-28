How Brock Purdy can win 49ers QB job in 2023 in Peter King's opinion

How King believes Purdy can win 49ers' starting QB job in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the 2022 NFL season will go a long way in deciding his fate at the position next season.

Trey Lance was believed to be the future at the quarterback position after the 49ers traded up to select him with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now that Purdy has emerged as a potential starter for next season, coach Kyle Shanahan likely will have to decide between the two young signal callers.

NBC Sports NFL columnist Peter King joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Tuesday, where he revealed what Shanahan texted him after Purdy's second career start in the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

"The most fortunate thing for (the 49ers) clearly has been the fact that Brock Purdy has stepped in and he's stepped in in a way that Kyle Shanahan even couldn't have hoped for," King said. "He texted me last week after the game, very few words, but one of them was that the guy's just 'unbelievable.' And I think what is unbelievable about it clearly is precociousness because nobody expected him to be this good this fast. But I also think there's one other factor involved in this ... we all think how unlikely it is, how ridiculous it is that he would be playing this well this soon. And I think, who isn't surprised by it?"

Looking ahead to 2023, King believes that Shanahan likely will allow Purdy and Lance to battle it out for the starting job. However, if Purdy carries the 49ers deep into the playoffs and potentially to another Super Bowl appearance, Purdy ultimately will win the job.

"I think it's easy to sit here right now and say Kyle Shanahan doesn't have to make a decision," King explained. "He is going to allow Brock Purdy and Trey Lance to go into training camp next year and may the best man win. And that's a good luxury to have, the third pick in the draft and the guy that just took the league by storm depending on what happens down the stretch. But that could all change. How could it change? There are two games left in the regular season, there are as many as four games left after that. Brock Purdy could take the field six more times before the offseason comes.

"Now if he takes the field six more times, he's going to win the job and it's going to be his job, in my opinion anyway, in 2023. He's not going to take the guy out of the game and put him behind Trey Lance on the depth chart after he has done what he's done. Whether he wins the Super Bowl or not, his six games from right now would be the Super Bowl if the 49ers make it."

Fortunately for the 49ers, they don't have to figure this out right now. Shanahan will cross that bridge when he gets there, and even then he likely won't have much of an answer until training camp is underway next July.

Until then, San Francisco will continue to ride Purdy's surprising success throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

