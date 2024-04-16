Brock Purdy and his viral Utah lookalike teamed up for a John Deere commercial

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to reporters after a practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) | Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Brock Purdy teamed up with new sponsor John Deere in a commercial released Tuesday that features an internet-famous Utahn.

In the ad, San Francisco’s “Mr. Irrelevant” is helping promote John Deere’s search for a Chief Tractor Officer, who will be the face of the company’s social media platforms.

Purdy and teammate Colton McKivitz try to embark on a cross country road trip in a tractor to find someone to fill the position but they are interrupted by incoming calls and messages from celebrities and influencers applying for the job.

Viral Purdy lookalike Anna Frey, who lives in Utah, is one of the people to call Purdy in the ad. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas and Tariq the corn kid also request the role.

“Brock, we’re basically twins. You gotta give me the job,” Frey said.

McKivitz and Purdy are shown agreeing that there’s a resemblance.

What is a Chief Tractor Officer?

The Chief Tractor Officer position is real even if the situation portrayed in the commercial isn’t.

“Behind every part of our daily lives — from your breakfast, to your clothes, to the roads you drive on — there are unsung heroes behind the scenes with a story to tell,” Jen Hartmann, John Deere’s global director of strategic public relations and enterprise social media, said in a press release. “The role of the Chief Tractor Officer isn’t just about creating content, it’s about creating compelling stories about the people and industries supporting all of us.”

Who is Anna Frey?

Frey is a 16-year-old from Farmington, Utah. Amid Purdy’s rise to fame last season, Frey went viral on social media because of her resemblance to the 49ers quarterback. She now has 2 million followers on TikTok.

She even attended this year’s Super Bowl where Purdy and the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The trip came as part of her NIL deal with Six Star Pro Nutrition, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Frey is also a high school tennis star. She was named Deseret News’ “Ms. Tennis” last year.

Just last month, she competed in the ITF World Tennis Tour and made it to the semifinals, according to ITF.

How Brock Purdy saved a reporter while filming commercial

On “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Purdy revealed he saved a reporter’s life while filming the commercial.

A San Francisco news anchor was walking her dog by the set when Purdy noticed she was being stalked by a large coyote. Purdy said it was so big that it looked like a small wolf.

No one alerted the woman, so Purdy yelled out to her that there was a coyote behind her, which startled the animal and made it run away.

“I can’t believe that was a real thing,” he told McAfee. “It could have been an ugly day on the shoot, but I saved her.”