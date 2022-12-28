Brock Purdy turns 23; birthday wishes for 49ers rookie QB pour in

Birthday wishes pour in for Purdy as 49ers QB turns 23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy turned 23 years old on Tuesday, and having the 49ers starting quarterback job likely is the best present he could have asked for.

The Iowa State product took over for Jimmy Garoppolo when the veteran signal-caller suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and Purdy has flourished ever since.

Although Purdy quickly has risen to stardom as the 49ers' quarterback, he never can be too old to get a happy birthday wish from his mom.

Purdy's mom wasn't the only person giving him well wishes as the 49ers Faithful came together to provide their happy birthday remarks.

Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever hold a football.



Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/9Ojv0fS1eF — DBrags (@DBSportsYT) December 27, 2022

On December 27th. 1999 a GOAT was born and his name is Brock Purdy.



Happy Birthday Mr. Relevant pic.twitter.com/SKj70frjBK — 49erscast (@49erscast1) December 27, 2022

Happy Birthday Brock Purdy! We are watching you and all are impressed. Keep up the good work!!! — Fred Santillan (@SC_49erBoosters) December 27, 2022

The quarterback that San Francisco selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has the 49ers still believing in their Super Bowl LVII dream despite losing Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injuries this season.

While Purdy might enjoy being the 49ers' starting quarterback as a birthday present, he'd gladly exchange that gift for helping the team hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in February.

