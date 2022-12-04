Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and is out for the rest of Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, but San Francisco still leads 17-10 heading into halftime.

Third-string quarterback — and last pick of the 2022 draft — Brock Purdy has acquitted himself well so far, throwing for going 12-of-19 passing for 116 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. With four seconds left in the first half, Purdy hit running back Christian McCaffrey in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown to put San Francisco up by seven.

McCaffrey has 32 yards on 12 carries with rookie Jordan Mason gaining 37 yards on three carries. But McCaffrey also has five catches for 70 yards with his score.

Garoppolo suffered a foot injury on the last play of San Francisco’s opening drive when he was sacked.

On the other side, Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield set things off with a 75-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play from scrimmage. But San Francisco’s defense has looked as good as advertised since then.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is just 8-of-18 for 162 yards, with several passes sailing over the heads of receivers. Raheem Mostert has just 10 yards on four carries with Jeff Wilson gaining 3 yards on a carry.

Jaylen Waddle has no catches on four targets and is dealing with a leg injury, though he may be able to return. Tyreek Hill has 35 yards on two catches.

The Dolphins have just six first downs and are 0-of-5 on third down.

Miami also announced linebacker Elandon Roberts has a calf injury and is questionable to return.

The 49ers are set to open the second half with the ball.

Brock Purdy touchdown pass gives 49ers 17-10 halftime lead over Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk