Brock Purdy throws for 368, 49ers beat Seahawks 28-16

The Seahawks kept Sunday’s game against the 49ers tighter than their first matchup on Thanksgiving night. But in the end, the result was the same, as San Francisco beat its division rival 28-16 on Sunday afternoon.

The Niners got going early with running back Christian McCaffrey taking a handoff 72 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Running back Jordan Mason put the ball in the box for a 3-yard touchdown on the next snap.

Seattle scored the next 10 points with a 31-yard touchdown from DK Metcalf and a 40-yard field goal by Jason Myers. But Deebo Samuel’s 54-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter gave the 49ers a 14-10 lead.

San Francisco never looked back from there, as Samuel’s 1-yard touchdown run put the club up 21-10. Seattle made it interesting with a 25-yard touchdown from Drew Lock to tight end Colby Parkinson, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Tight end George Kittle closed the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Brock Purdy played well throughout the contest, finishing 19-of-27 for a career-high 368 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

McCaffrey rushed just 16 times but had 145 yards. He also had one 8-yard catch.

Samuel led with seven catches for 149 yards while Brandon Aiyuk also had six catches for 126 yards. Kittle caught three passes for 76 yards.

San Francisco finished with a season-high 527 total yards, gaining 9.9 yards per play. The club was 6-of-11 on third down.

On the other side, Drew Lock started with Geno Smith inactive due to a groin injury. Lock finished 22-of-31 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. Tyler Lockett led with six catches for 89 yards. Zach Charbonnet had nine carries for 44 yards while Kenneth Walker — returning from an oblique injury — had just 21 yards on eight carries.

Metcalf and 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir were ejected late in the fourth quarter after a fight broke out following a Lock interception.

With the victory, the 49ers are now 10-3 and have won five games in a row. They will be on the road to take on the division-rival Cardinals next week.

Seattle is reeling at 6-7, having lost each of the last four. Per the Fox broadcast, this is the first time under Pete Carroll that the Seahawks have lost four games in a row. They will host the Eagles next weekend on Monday night.