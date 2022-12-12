Brock Purdy surpasses Jimmy Garoppolo in key passing stat after first NFL start

Air it out: Purdy surpasses Jimmy G in key passing stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy quickly shed the "Mr. Irrelevant" tag in the 49ers' lopsided 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

In the first half, the 22-year-old went 5-of-5 for 117 yards and two touchdowns over 10 passing yards. Overall, Purdy completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and used the deep ball to find Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, outperforming Tom Brady.

Purdy scrambled for his first touchdown against the Buccaneers' defense but then began airing out the ball to torment the opposition even more. McCaffrey was on the receiving end of a 27-yard pass from Purdy to find the endzone.

Airing out the football continued to break Tampa Bay's hopes of a comeback late in the second quarter. After initially being intercepted by linebacker Anthony Nelson, the play wouldn't stand due to a holding penalty.

The 49ers quarterback then made the Buccaneers pay with the deep throw to Aiyuk right before the first half ended as the game turned into a blowout.

Purdy's ability to throw the deep ball currently has him leading the NFL in completion percentage (68.4 percent) and completion percentage over expected (+12.2 percent) on passes over 10 air yards this season (minimum 50 attempts).

Furthermore, Purdy's deep ball performance against Tampa Bay puts him in the lead for most deep passing touchdowns among 49ers quarterbacks with two.

The rookie quarterback will look to carry his Week 14 performance on the road when San Francisco faces the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

