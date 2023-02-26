Brock Purdy’s surgery, long snapper return and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

It is the time of the offseason to start taking a weekly look at the rest of the NFC West. What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Below are a few stories from the last week about the 49ers that Cardinals fans should know.

Long snapper re-signed

The 49ers will keep their same long snapper for the foreseeable future. Tabor Pepper was given a three-year deal to return and $1.5 million in guaranteed money.

Brock Purdy among smartest QBs in league

As a rookie seventh-round pick, Purdy stepped in and led the 49ers deep into the playoffs.

Part of that was because of how smart he played.

It turns out that Purdy’s score on a new cognition test puts him on par with some NFL stars. That is promising for the 49ers moving forward.

Brock Purdy's surgery delayed

Purdy got hurt in the NFC Championship game and needs his ulnar collateral ligament repaired. Surgery has been delayed because of inflammation. The delay, depending on the type of repair he will need, could put the start of the regular season in jeopardy for him and the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan will not speak at NFL combine

The NFL combine begins this week. For most teams, the head coach and general manager will have a media session.

49ers GM John Lynch will have a press conference. Coach Kyle Shanahan will not, whatever that means.

49ers have 7 top-101 players, per PFF

The 49ers had a talented roster in 2022. That’s how they went deep into the postseason despite going through three quarterbacks.

They had seven players appear in PFF’s top 101 players in 2022.

