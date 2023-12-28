Brock Purdy on stinger injury: I'll be good for this game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy aggravated the stinger injury he suffered in Week 15 during Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

But the second-year QB was a full participant in Wednesday's practice as San Francisco gets ready to play Washington on Sunday. Purdy then told reporters before Thursday's session that he'll be OK for the game.

"No, it's been good," Purdy said of any lingering effects with his injury, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "Just got a lot of treatment done on it and everything. Sort of just work out the soreness within the whole shoulder area, trap area.

“But it feels good, so I’ll be good for this game.”

Purdy had arguably his worst performance as a pro in Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore, completing 18-of-32 passes for 255 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

He'll need a bounce-back showing against the Commanders as the 49ers try to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.