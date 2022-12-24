Brock Purdy still paying his dues, earning respect as new 49ers quarterback

Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues.

In speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his ability to take command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained that he still is working to earn his stripes in the NFL, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.

"Yeah, I feel like one, my goal coming in was to earn the respect of the guys that have been here, and as a rookie, you can't just come in and be a rah-rah guy and try to act like you're the guy already, so I just try to do my part, pay my dues and earn my stripes," Purdy said. "And that still hasn't changed. I still have to do that kind of stuff as a rookie now, but my whole thing was, man, I'm going to go in and support the quarterbacks, compete and push them to make them better."

"And if my opportunity comes, then obviously make the most of it. And I feel like the guys have seen that, the older guys have seen that, and they respect that. And so, I appreciate them for that. And honestly, we all want to win, and if that takes a rookie quarterback, so be it. You know, that kind of thing."

And make the most of it he certainly has.

After taking over for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has completed 58 of his 84 (69 percent) pass attempts for 612 yards with seven total touchdowns with only one interception.

If Purdy continues to play well and lead the 49ers to a deep playoff run, his dues will be paid sooner than later.

