Brock Purdy stays undefeated, leads 49ers to NFC West title I The Rush

It’s Friday, December 16, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle

  • Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football

  • The NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

  • Plus: Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure

