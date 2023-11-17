Brock Purdy states Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel are 49ers' culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers played two consecutive games without two of their most offensive pieces when both Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams sustained their respective injuries.

They lost both, and extended their losing streak to three games.

But when Samuel and Williams returned for San Francisco's Week 10 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, quarterback Brock Purdy was excited to have his guys back on the field with him and knew how important they would be to break out of their skid.

"They've been huge pieces the last couple of years for this offense," Purdy told reporters Thursday. "Guys that we can all look to in terms of creating the energy, the spark. Before the game, Trent is the one who breaks us all down before we go out to the field. And when he's not playing, he doesn't do it. Even just having that aspect and energy. He's a huge piece to this culture.

"And Deebo as well. Being able to get him the ball, make plays, feed off his energy and swagger that he plays with. They've had so much success in helping build this place to what it is now over the past couple of years. So having those guys back is huge. They're a part of our offense. And for me as a quarterback, those are two of the guys I always want to be playing with. And for me, it helps out my confidence every play. They're definitely huge for us."

What Samuel and Williams do on the field goes without saying. But it's the energy boost they provide that makes all the difference. The pair leads San Francisco's boombox walkout before every game. And that energy was noticeable Sunday as the 49ers dominated in northern Florida and handed the Jaguars a 34-3 beatdown at EverBank Stadium.

Even coming off their bye and the week leading to the game, coaches and players described feeling a different kind of energy at practice.

With the offensive stars back in the mix of things for San Francisco, the 49ers hope to build off last week's win and keep things rolling throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

