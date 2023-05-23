Brock Purdy on schedule to begin throwing, Kyle Shanahan optimistic for Week 1 return

The 49ers have some optimism that quarterback Brock Purdy will be back in time to prepare for and play in the team’s season opener on Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday told reporters following Day 2 of the team’s OTAs that Purdy was on track to begin his throwing program in the final week of May, which puts him within the initial 12-week recovery window the team laid out following surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow.

Shanahan also said he’s optimistic that Purdy will be back for the season opener, although his return to the field will be dependent on how his recovery progresses.

Getting into a throwing program and successfully throwing a football again is just one step. Returning to live game action and confidently throwing and moving is the next, arguably more complicated step.

For now the optimism is all the good news San Francisco is realistically going to have. As long as there aren’t any setbacks though, it appears Purdy is on track to give himself a chance to play in the season opener.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire