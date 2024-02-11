Brock Purdy on what he has to do in SB LVIII: 'Do my job' 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Media's Kurt Warner chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
NFL Media's Kurt Warner chats with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
The bond — and shenanigans — Purdy shares with his roommate and teammate have livened up the 49ers for a couple years now. Here's a look inside it.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Trent Williams demanded a trade from the Washington Commanders in the aftermath of a cancer scare, and now he's playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
Ahead of the team's arrival in Las Vegas, staffers sent ahead discovered the issue with the grass.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Nine 49ers players who were on the losing Super Bowl team four years ago return to the big game this week with a shot at revenge.
Goodell pushed back on the idea that the field was problematic, citing expert opinions.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.