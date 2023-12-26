Brock Purdy says he's fine after leaving game with stinger

After exiting during the fourth quarter of the 49ers' Christmas night loss to the Ravens with a stinger, quarterback Brock Purdy said he could have returned and will be fine going forward.

Purdy said the stinger was painful and it's the second straight game in which he suffered one, but he gave no indication that there will be any problem on a short work week for the 49ers' Sunday game against the Commanders.

"Just the way I got tackled on that play, it lit up again just like last week," Purdy said.

Purdy said he thought he could have returned to the game against the Ravens but that head coach Kyle Shanahan told him to take the night off because at the time of Purdy's injury, they were trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter. With the 49ers still the favorites to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Purdy can shake off the worst game of his career and get to work on getting San Francisco to the Super Bowl.