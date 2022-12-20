Brock Purdy rib, oblique injuries in 'good spot' entering 49ers-Commanders

Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers begin on-field preparations Tuesday to face the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

“I think he’s in a good spot,” Shanahan said of Purdy. “He’s better right now than he was last week going into the game, but he’s still going to be somewhat limited today.”

Purdy was listed as questionable going into the 49ers’ Week 15 game in Seattle due to injuries with his oblique and ribs.

He did not throw any passes during the short week before the game, and it was not known whether he would be able to last the entire contest.

Purdy played every snap and completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for a key first down late in the game.

The 49ers on Tuesday went through their first practice since a 21-13 victory over Seattle last Thursday that clinched the division with a seventh consecutive win.

Purdy is in line to make his third consecutive start after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who fractured his foot in the first quarter of the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Players who were not scheduled to practice Tuesday are Garoppolo (foot), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), defensive linemen Kevin Givens (knee) and Kerry Hyder (ankle).

Those who were scheduled for limited work, in addition to Purdy, are running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), defensive backs Charvarius Ward (concussion), Tarvarius Moore (knee) and Ambry Thomas (ankle).

