Brock Purdy returned to full participation at practice Wednesday

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a full practice Wednesday, his first full practice since Week 14.

It’s a good sign that Purdy’s oblique and rib injuries are nearly fully healed.

Jimmy Garoppolo had had the cast removed from his fractured foot, but he remains out of practice.

“Nothing’s changed with that,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s status Wednesday. “He just got the hard cast off, so he’s not able to move around and do stuff yet, so they’re still in the training room processes, not out on the field or anything, so not much has changed.”

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (knee), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Nick Bosa (illness), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), left tackle Trent Williams (rest) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Samuel, who hasn’t played since Week 14, could return to the practice field Thursday, Shanahan said.

Kinlaw is expected to have a full practice Thursday.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle), running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and cornerbcak Ambry Thomas (ankle) were limited Wednesday.

