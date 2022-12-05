Brock Purdy on replacing Jimmy G after season-ending injury during Week 13
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy on replacing QB Jimmy Garoppolo after season-ending injury during Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Alec Piece went UP for this TD catch.
The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after he broke his foot Sunday, which will require surgery
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken foot in the 49ers game against the Dolphins on Sunday. (12-4-22)
The #49ers are signing a familiar face to back up QB Brock Purdy.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s loss to the 49ers late in the fourth quarter and was announced as questionable to return with an ankle injury. Tagovailoa said he was feeling as good as he could after a game, though he admitted he had to undergo some more tests. But word has now emerged that [more]
That first play, right? Tua Tagovailoa drops back, hits a strike to receiver Trent Sherfield for a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and it’s the fastest 7-0 lead of this Miami Dolphins season.
Backup quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to reporters about Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury and Purdy's own performance after the 49ers defeated the Dolphins at Levi's Stadium Sunday. (12-4-22)
The San Francisco 49ers began the season not planning on Jimmy Garoppolo to play quarterback and certainly not expecting Brock Purdy to ever get in the game.
Jimmy Garoppolo has now been ruled out with a foot injury.
The Miami Dolphins hit San Francisco's vaunted defense with a 75-yard haymaker on the opening play and then watched 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leave with a season-ending foot injury. Everything was set up for another win for the streaking Dolphins, but backup quarterback Brock Purdy and the Niners had other ideas. Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance to beat Miami 33-17 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.