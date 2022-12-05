Brock Purdy on replacing Jimmy G after season-ending injury during Week 13

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. ''They were getting to us early on in the game,'' Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said.