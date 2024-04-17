Brock Purdy relays story on saving reporter from coyote attack

Brock Purdy never thought being on the set of a commercial shoot would lead to the San Francisco 49ers QB becoming a hero of sorts.

Purdy was on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and told the story of alerting a news reporter walking her dog that a coyote was on the prowl nearby.

“I can’t believe that was a real thing,” Purdy told McAfee. “She walked by, and sure enough, she says she’s a news anchor, and I’m like, dude, I just saved a news anchor’s life from getting eaten by a coyote. It’s real, man. I. can confirm it…

…”We’re shooting this commercial on a hill on the outside of [San Francisco], and I see this thing trotting by. It had a long tail. I’m like, ‘Bro, that looks like a mini wolf.’ Sure enough, nobody was going to scream, and I was, like, alright. So, I screamed, ‘Yo, there’s a coyote.’ And that thing went running off. Could have been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her.”

Purdy had a sense of humor in the ad. One of his offensive linemen could be the Chief Tractor Officer given the way they clear paths for Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy’s first commercial for John Deere 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/O88FaOPYo8 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire