Brock Purdy receives historic marks in latest PFF grades from wild-card win

Brock Purdy had a record-breaking performance in the 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and his PFF grades provide even more insight into the rookie’s outstanding game.

After completing just nine of his first 19 pass attempts in the first half, Purdy settled down in the second half with a more balanced game called by coach Kyle Shanahan. While the Iowa State product did not seem outwardly nervous, his first postseason appearance did improve as the game progressed.

“I think everyone [has some nerves] a little bit,” Shanahan said after the game. “The rain was going there a little bit at the beginning, but he missed that first pass, and was a little off on a couple. But he also made a couple off-schedules there in the first half too, that were really good. He ended up playing a hell of a game and the most impressive thing was not turning it over.”

The rookie play caller ended the day by completing 18 of his 30 attempts for a whopping 332 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy also recorded four carries for 16 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Purdy involved his entire supporting cast, with four different 49ers players recording multiple carries and seven different receiving targets.

Here are the highlights from the 49ers' NFC Wild Card Game win over the Seattle Seahawks:

OFFENSE:

QB Brock Purdy - 73.6

Purdy’s average depth of target was 12.5 yards, which is the highest of any 49ers starting quarterback in a game since Week 14 of the 2017 season when Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to a 26-16 win over the Houston Texans.

The rookie quarterback attempted 10 passes of 20 yards or more downfield, which is the most in a game since Colin Kaepernick attempted 10 in 2014 in the 49ers' Week 10 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Purdy completed four of those 10 attempts for 110 yards.

Purdy’s 332 passing yards were 100 yards more than any other 49ers quarterback in a postseason game since Shanahan became the 49ers' head coach. Garoppolo threw for 232 yards in the 2021 NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 23-year-old signal-caller used play action on 16 of his 33 dropbacks (48.5 percent) which is the highest amount in any game of his career. Purdy used play action on just 22.9 percent during the regular season.

WR Deebo Samuel - 89.4

Samuel caught six of his nine targets for 133 yards and one touchdown. 110 of Samuel’s yards came after the catch. The “wideback” also carried the ball three times for 32 yards, and was credited with four forced missed tackles on his three rushes.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 76.6

The All-Pro running back carried the ball 15 times for 119 yards for a 7.9 yards per carry average. McCaffrey also caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey’s first carry didn’t come until the second drive, but was the longest of the day for 68 yards.

McCaffrey’s opening carry was the third-longest run in franchise postseason history and the longest since Roger Craig ran 80 yards for a touchdown in the 1989 Divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers' offensive line allowed only three total pressures all game. Left guard Aaron Banks allowed two hurries and left tackle Trent Williams allowed one.

DEFENSE:

DL Charles Omenihu - 89.5

Omenihu’s 89.5 grade was his highest of the season. The defensive lineman registered two sacks, a game-changing forced fumble, and a team-high five QB pressures. Omenihu ranked in the top 10 among edge rushers in pass rush win rate during the regular season with a 20.9 percent success rate.

Omenihu’s 54 regular-season quarterback pressures ranks second on the team only to Nick Bosa.

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 84.9

Lenoir’s 84.9 grade is the highest of his career. The second-year cornerback only allowed two catches on four targets for just 16 yards and snagged an interception. Lenoir stopped DK Metcalf short of a first down on a second-and-6 situation in the first quarter, contributing to one of Seattle’s two three-and-outs.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 74.0

Greenlaw registered 11 total tackles, and four run stops. The linebacker also was effective in coverage, allowing four completions for 21 yards

DE Nick Bosa - 73.5

For the first time this season, Bosa did not record any quarterback pressures, but did record three run stops and a fumble recovery.

The 49ers' defense blitzed Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on just five of his 41 dropbacks (12.2 percent). One blitz resulted in Metcalf’s 50-yard touchdown reception. Smith completed two of his four attempts for 62 yards and one touchdown and was sacked once when blitzed.

Seattle attempted only one screen pass on the day, which was called back due to an ineligible player downfield.

