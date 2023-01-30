Brock Purdy reacts to 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discusses his injury and his team's loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discusses his injury and his team's loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles wore down the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl, where their MVP candidate quarterback's shoulder and effectiveness are shaping up to be a story.
A former Alabama player just broke an NFL record previously held by an Auburn player.
Kellen Moore is out as offensive coordinator in Dallas
The wait for a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium will go on a little longer. Bengals kicker Evan McPhearson hit a 30-yard field goal with 8:36 to play in the first half to provide Cincinnati with its first points of the game. The Chiefs have kicked a pair of field goals and lead 6-3. The Bengals’ [more]
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
Kellen Moore has run the Cowboys' offense since 2019.
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close on Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field.
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
Two players were ejected following a scuffle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter before the Eagles advanced past the 49ers in NFC title game.
The NFL's replay review system botched a call in another NFC championship game, setting up a crucial touchdown. Where have we seen that before?
In the immediate aftermath of the game, the 49ers aren’t sure about just how bad Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury is. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy needs an MRI and would not have gone back into the game if he didn’t have to because he effectively could not throw. Shanahan added that the quarterback wasn’t [more]