Brock Purdy: Ravens loss a great learning experience

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is on track to play against the Commanders this Sunday despite leaving the team's Christmas night loss to the Ravens with a stinger and that means he will have a chance to show how he responds to as rough an outing as he's had in the NFL.

Purdy threw four interceptions for the first time in his career and the 49ers lost at home despite being favorites against the AFC frontrunners. The weeks leading up to the game had established the 49ers as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, so the loss was a humbling one for a second-year player who is still going through a lot of things for the first time at the professional level.

On Thursday, Purdy shared some of what this loss taught him about how he has to approach the future.

"It's a great learning experience just in terms of not buying into what's going on around and what’s being said," Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "Instead, executing in the moment, making the right reads, being consistent, protecting the ball, all those things. It's such a good learning experience. And it's not to say I'm going to be perfect moving forward. It's football, man, you're not perfect. But for me, I think it was huge just in terms of being a quarterback in this league. When things are going well, people can say some great things, and it's easy to buy into it a little bit. But you got to put your head down, go to work, have that chip on your shoulder still, and still prove to yourself that you got to continue to show your teammates that you're the guy week in and week out. So definitely something for me to learn from."

Purdy will have a chance to bounce back this week and the playoffs will provide further opportunities to show that he can use what he's learned as a stepping stone to more satisfying performances on the biggest stages.