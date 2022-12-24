Brock Purdy’s pocket presence to come under the spotlight in Week 16

The external pressure for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is largely off going into San Francisco’s Week 16 clash with the Commanders since he does not have to carry the burden of sealing a playoff berth after helping secure the NFC West title. However, on the field, may come under persistent duress against a Washington defense replenished by the return of its star pass rusher.

Washington will welcome back 2020 second-overall pick Chase Young, who has not played in 2022 because of a torn ACL and patellar tendon suffered last season, onto their starting defensive line for a game that is effectively a must-win for the Commanders.

The Commanders are essentially in desperation mode at 7-6-1 having lost at home to the Giants last Sunday, and that may have motivated the decision to finally get Young back in the mix at the end of a frustrating season for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

It remains to be seen how rusty he will be in his first game for over a year, but the addition of the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year to a front that also includes Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen could see Purdy face the most consistent pass rush of his young NFL career.

Indeed, with Young and Sweat playing the edge and Payne and Allen rushing up the middle, there is the possibility Purdy will have to deal with both interior and edge pressure. The 49ers’ offensive line has been playing well enough to mitigate the threat of the Commanders’ ultra-talented defensive front, but this game still figures to be a significant test of Purdy’s pocket movement and ability to throw on the run.

Purdy has progressed from the quarterback who was running into pressure at times when he was forced into action in the Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. He is now climbing the pocket consistently and making subtle horizontal movements to negate edge pressure.

Might see a bit more of Brock Purdy throwing on the move this week. Don't think that'll be a problem. pic.twitter.com/f4YNTg0Gfu — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) December 24, 2022

Given the depth Washington has up front, Kyle Shanahan may look to get Purdy on the move outside the pocket more often, and that plays into his strengths.

Purdy has excelled at making second-reaction plays when going into scramble mode and looks extremely comfortable delivering on the move, whether that’s throwing the ball downfield or making astute plays with his legs as he did to effectively seal the division-clinching win over the Seahawks last week.

The ball placement is off, but love the movement to the left from Purdy to negate any backside edge pressure. pic.twitter.com/K2Oj20CVIX — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) December 24, 2022

Changing the launch point for Purdy could be a key part of the 49er gameplan given how he has performed outside the pocket in his near three games as the starter this season. However, he will obviously still need to deliver from the pocket consistently for the 49ers to triumph.

A meeting with this defense and this pass rush will be a great barometer of Purdy the pocket quarterback and provide more of an insight into the viability of the plays that get him on the move as alternatives for the postseason when the Niners face more defenses that can make his life uncomfortable.

