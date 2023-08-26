Brock Purdy plays two series, runs for touchdown

Not long after the 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, Brock Purdy showed why the 2021 third overall pick was expendable.

The 49ers had nine of their 11 starters on offense play Friday night, including Purdy and tight end George Kittle. Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams did not play, with Jordan Mason and Jaylon Moore starting in their spots respectively.

Purdy and the starters played 19 plays and had drives of 74 and 53 yards. They came away with only six points, though, as Mason lost a fumble while going into the end zone from the 2-yard line.

Purdy scored on a 5-yard run on the team's second possession.

The 49ers are playing without a kicker. Jake Moody injured a quadriceps this week, and Zane Gonzalez hurt his right calf in pregame warmups. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky missed the extra point.

Purdy finished his night 5-of-9 for 73 yards, including a 35-yarder to Brandon Aiyuk.

Sam Darnold, who won the backup job over Lance earlier this week, replaced Purdy with 3:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Purdy played nine snaps last week in his preseason debut and led the 49ers to a field goal drive. It was his first game action since the NFC Championship Game in January when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

He underwent surgery on his right elbow March 10 and has worked his way back since beginning a throwing program May 29.