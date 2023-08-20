Brock Purdy picks up where he left off in return to game action

Brock Purdy had not played since the NFC Championship Game in January when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

He didn't play long Saturday but long enough for the 49ers to know he's still the same quarterback post-surgery.

The second-year player saw only nine snaps against the Broncos but led the team 68 yards to a game-opening field goal drive.

Purdy went 4-of-5 for 65 yards and a passer rating of 118.8. He took one sack and scrambled for an 8-yard gain.

He underwent surgery on his right elbow March 10 and has worked his way back since beginning a throwing program May 29.

Sam Darnold replaced Purdy on the 49ers' second possession, and Trey Lance is expected to play the second half.