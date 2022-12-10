Brock Purdy picked last in 2022 NFL Draft for a reason, Greg Cosell says

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State.

And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.

Purdy has been lauded since coming in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and contributing to San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes the rookie’s skill set matches where he was taken in the draft.

“Look, there’s a reason he was the last pick in the draft,” Cosell said on the “Ross Tucker Podcast.” “Because he was a four-year starter at Iowa State, he did play 46 games as a starter, so he played a lot of college football.

“But he’s one of those guys that has average arm strength. He tends to be streaky with his accuracy. He does move well, and he’s not physically imposing. So, he was not seen as a good prospect.”

That being said, Cosell saw plenty he liked in Purdy during the rookie’s first significant regular-season action against Miami.

“I will say this: When he came in this game -- and I saw it on TV and then I watched the tape -- you could see that he was comfortable,” Cosell said. “It wasn’t too fast for him. He’s a timing, rhythm player.

“He’s one of these guys when he finds his rhythm, and you can see the confidence grow, he will turn it loose and make throws.”

Cosell explained that quality about Purdy can be both a positive and a negative because “he’s not that gifted a thrower overall,” but the 22-year-old is in a “very good situation” thanks to the 49ers’ wide variety of options in the run and passing game.

While both Cosell and host Ross Tucker agreed Purdy as a prospect wasn’t on their pre-draft radar, the producer saw traits in Purdy on Sunday that show he has the vision to be a starter.

“I also thought Purdy did a really good job last week in a difficult situation against a defense with the Dolphins that shows a lot of pressure looks and makes it difficult to know who’s coming,” Cosell said. “... I thought he made a couple of big third-down throws where he understood exactly what he was seeing.”

The 49ers Faithful certainly hope Purdy continues putting his “Mr. Irrelevant” tag to shame after being thrust into relevancy.

Because it isn’t where a player is drafted that matters -- it’s what they do with that opportunity.

