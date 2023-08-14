Brock Purdy no longer has restrictions on multiple practices in a row

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy no longer has practice restrictions for back-to-back days of work.

"Yeah, that’s off," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "So he'll get to go the three practices in a row this week."

The 49ers will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for their second preseason game Saturday against the Broncos. Purdy will not play in the preseason game.

He said last week he was "almost back to normal" in his return from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that required surgery.

He still is working his way up to full velocity and volume on his practice throws.

Purdy took advantage of his playing time as a rookie after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games during the regular season. Purdy completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games, injuring his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.