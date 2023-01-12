Brock Purdy named NFL Offensive Rookie of Month for starring as 49ers starter

Purdy named NFL's top rookie since taking over as 49ers starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy, the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has been named the top of his class.

The 49ers quarterback was named the NFL Rookie of the Month on Thursday for his efforts in December and January.

Purdy's journey from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback all started Dec. 4 when veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited with a season-ending foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Miami's defense threw the kitchen sink at the unproven rookie, but he handled the pressure and registered 210 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-37 passing in the victory at Levi's Stadium.

In the six games he played in December and January -- five starts -- Purdy logged 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 112.0 passer rating.

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson were named the top rookies over the first three months of the season.

The latest piece of hardware is more evidence Purdy should be considered for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, handed out Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII.

“I don’t know how he’s not [a candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year],” 49ers tight end George Kittle said Sunday after San Francisco's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that improved Purdy's starting record to 5-0. “He hasn’t lost. He’s put up great numbers. He doesn’t have very many turnovers. He has touchdowns. He has passing yards. And he’s on a hot streak.

“So I think Brock should 100 percent be in that conversation. I know other guys played the entire season. For a rookie quarterback to come in and play the way that he has, that’s pretty special. And I don’t really know anyone else who has played at the level he’s played at.”

Story continues

Additionally, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Over the last six games of the season in December and January, McCaffrey racked up 767 total yards (505 rushing, 262 receiving) and seven touchdowns. He has found the end zone in six straight contests.

Purdy, McCaffrey and the 49ers begin their playoff journey at 1:30 p.m. PT Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast