Brock Purdy named NFC offensive player of the week

Perhaps instead of Mr. Irrelevant, it's time to start calling Brock Purdy Mr. Perfect.

After finishing with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in Sunday's 27-14 victory over the Buccaneers, Purdy has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Purdy completed 21-of-25 passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in the contest. He also added 14 yards on four carries.

Purdy’s longest play of the day was a 76-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Through 10 games this season, Purdy leads the league with a 70.2 percent completion rate and a 115.1 passer rating. He’s also atop the league with 9.7 yards per attempt, 13.8 yards per completion, and a 6.5 percent touchdown rate on his throws.

Purdy and the 49ers will try to make it three straight wins after their bye with a divisional matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night.