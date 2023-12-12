Brock Purdy: MVP talk an honor and testament to the team I have

At this time last year, Brock Purdy was one of the biggest stories in the league as he went from being the final pick in the draft to leading his team to the NFC West title.

The quarterback isn't taking anyone by surprise this season, but he remains one of the most talked about players in the league. The main topic of chatter at the moment is Purdy's MVP credentials. The 49ers are currently on track to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and Purdy leads the league in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating while piloting the third-highest scoring team in the league.

Purdy's teammates have not been shy about trumpeting his case and Purdy got his chance to do the same during a Tuesday appearance on KNBR, but he said it's not something that he's focused on as the 49ers move toward the end of the regular season.

"When I get asked the question and stuff, it comes to mind, and the first thing is what an honor," Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "I'm not taking anything away from that. It's what an honor, and very honored to hear that. But at the same time, I'm trying to do what I can for this team, for this Sunday, and for this practice or this meeting. I'm not getting caught up in awards and stuff like that. If anything, I look at it more as a team award. I have a great surrounding cast. I've got guys around me that are all making plays, a great defense, great special teams. And so that's a testament to the team that I have."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the other perceived frontrunner for the award and the way the two teams stack up at the end of Week 18 could wind up determining how the vote plays out.