Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan's viral locker room chat explained by 49ers coach

What Shanahan told Purdy in locker room chat after QB's big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy.

The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback in his first start to win a game when future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was on the other side of the field. The head coach shared on Monday that he was checking in with Purdy after his noteworthy performance.

“I was talking to him about how the week went,” Shanahan said on a conference call with local media. “How the game went, how he was feeling, how the next few days were going to go, and about getting ready for the Thursday game.”

Purdy has not yet experienced the compacted schedule that is a result of playing on a short week due to a Thursday night matchup. The club will not do any full-speed reps on the field, but will work on their physical recovery and game planning for the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy wasn’t yet looking ahead to the club’s divisional matchup in the Pacific Northwest. The Iowa State product was still thinking about what he could have done better during the week leading up to the 49ers' Week 14 win.

“He said how much fun he had,” Shanahan said. “He brought up a couple plays that he missed in practice during the week that were killing him. He was like ‘I knew I would get it by game day. Sorry about some of the things during the week.’ Which was unbelievable because he had a great week of practice.

“We weren’t concerned about that aspect at all. It just shows you that the kid is a perfectionist and everything he does he wants to see what he can do better.”

Purdy, who is known for his perfectionist ways, has not only impressed his head coach but his teammates as well. The young play-caller is known for being hard on himself when he does make mistakes which he works his best to eliminate.

Story continues

The former Cyclone finished the night completing passes to eight different targets, and a 76.2-percent completion rate. Purdy not only recorded two passing touchdowns but ran the ball in himself for a rushing score turning the lead into a rout.

“He’s going to keep slinging it and ripping what he sees, and I think our guys feel that,” Shanahan said. “When you’re like that, it gives a lot of people confidence because you know it’s just a matter of time.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast