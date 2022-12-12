Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan share special moment in 49ers locker room after win

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday just to take a moment to soak in what happened.

The 22-year-old third-string quarterback turned QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth straight win in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.

After the win, Shanahan spent a few minutes with Purdy and then got up, patted him on the back and walked out of the locker room, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported.

A few minutes before, Shanahan spoke to reporters and raved about "Mr. Irrelevant's" performance today.

“It was really impressive how he played, I thought it was similar to the week before,” Shanahan said. “He reacts and runs around and makes some plays.

“Brock’s skill set and what he does, [we] don’t have a ton of design quarterback runs and stuff, but maybe we need to. He moved pretty well today.”

The young QB appeared poised and confident from the jump while operating the offense.

He was nearly perfect in the win, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD and no interceptions.

Purdy helped San Francisco gain such a large lead that Shanahan felt comfortable enough to pull him with eight minutes remaining in the game against the king of epic comebacks, which is unheard of.

But Purdy’s demeanor gave Shanahan all the reassurance he needed to sit the rookie QB.

“It just got to that point of the game so we didn’t put him back in, we felt good by then,” Shanahan said.

While Purdy's stellar performance might have come as a surprise to much of the NFL world, it was practically expected from Shanahan and the 49ers.

The rookie got his chance, and he made the most of it Sunday. He'll now look to lead the team to their seventh consecutive victory when the 49ers face their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday.

