Brock Purdy update: Kyle Shanahan 'hoping' 49ers QB ready for Week 1

Shanahan, 49ers 'hoping' Purdy is ready to play by Week 1

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday provided his most encouraging update about 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s progress.

“We’re hoping for Week 1,” Shanahan said after the 49ers wrapped up a practice at organized team activities. “And we feel pretty optimistic about that.”

Purdy will be allowed to begin throwing “sometime next week,” Shanahan said.

Purdy underwent surgery on March to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He was expected to begin throwing at the three-month mark.

Then, Purdy would be expected to undergo a three-week throwing program to get cleared to return to game action.

Purdy said he is taking his recovery day to day, but said Week 1 is the obvious goal.

“I feel good,” Purdy said. “My arm is feeling good.

“That’s the goal, you want to be ready for the season.”

Purdy has been able to go through drills but he has been using a towel to simulate the throwing motion during this portion of his physical therapy.

The 49ers open the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

