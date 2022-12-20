Brock Purdy jersey requests have 49ers struggling to keep up before holidays

49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful.

The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them.

"Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and analytics, told the San Francisco Chronicle's Matt Kawahara. “I would say it’s comparable to when we drafted Trey Lance."

A quick internet search points to just how popular Purdy jerseys currently are. The term "Brock Purdy jersey" is trending on Google -- specifically in Iowa, where the 22-year-old attended college and was the Iowa State starting quarterback for four years.

And in the 49ers' online store, men's Purdy jerseys are sold out in sizes small, medium, large and extra large.

While Johari told Kawahara that NFL teams specifically try to prepare for demand like this, partnering with sports-apparel company Fanatics to manufacture jerseys and also stocking the team store with blanks, it takes time to produce the inventory.

But in all fairness, the 49ers could not have predicted such a surge in Purdy popularity until a few weeks ago, when he came into the team's Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Since then, the rookie has set the NFL world ablaze with his confidence and poise on the football field, all while contributing to the 49ers' current seven-game winning streak ahead of their third trip to the playoffs in four seasons.

After Purdy's showing against Miami, the 49ers had as many No. 13 jerseys made as they could before his first NFL start at Levi's Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Kawahara, but Johari said they "sold out right away."

Fans looking for the perfect holiday gift are in luck, however, as Johari revealed to Kawahara that the 49ers are expecting "hundreds" of Purdy jerseys to be in stock at the team store for San Francisco's Christmas Eve matchup at home with the Washington Commanders.

And there's plenty of time to produce more ahead of a potential Super Bowl run for Purdy and Co.

