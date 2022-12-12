Brock Purdy is still Purdy good as 49ers beat up Brady and the Bucs I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 12, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The San Francisco 49ers beat down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks in part to Mr. Irrelevant, quarterback Brock Purdy

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field, but he may have avoided a major injury.

The Chiefs held off the Broncos as Russell Wilson left the game with a scary-looking head injury

The Eagles destroyed the Giants, earning a playoff berth in the process

PLUS: Retired 50-year-old former NHL star Jaromir Jagr had to suit up for the hockey team he owns after an illness swept through the dressing room