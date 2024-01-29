Brock Purdy interception leads to Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown, Lions lead 21-7

A San Francisco turnover has led to a Detroit score, once again giving the Lions a 14-point lead.

Jahmyr Gibbs put the ball in the end zone, making it 21-7, Detroit.

On third-and-10 from the San Francisco 24, Brock Purdy had his hand hit just as he was throwing to Deebo Samuel. That was enough to make the pass float in the air for linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who intercepted the pass and returned it to the 49ers’ 19-yard line.

Though C.J. Gardner-Johnson was called for an illegal blindside block to move the ball back 15 yards, the Lions had little trouble getting to the paint for a third time.

Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for a 5-yard loss on first down, but Jared Goff hit Sam LaPort over the middle for a 16-yard gain on second-and-15. Goff then connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 17-yard pass down to the San Francisco 15.

Gibbs finished off the possession by taking a pitch to the right for a 15-yard touchdown to make the score 21-7.

