Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly

One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.

That was last season's NFC Championship Game and it turned into an easy Eagles win after 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson were injured. The 49ers were not shy about expressing their belief that things would have gone their way without those losses, particularly the loss of Purdy as the 49ers had not lost a game that he started at that point.

Purdy said on Thursday that he isn't spending a lot of time looking back on what happened in January, though.

"Am I going to go in there and get all sentimental about, man, I've come a long way since," Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "It's not really like that. We have a goal in mind, and I'm trying to be the best version of myself every week. So am I going to go into the game saying I want revenge and all this kind of stuff? It's not like that. So I'm just going to try to go do my job and be the best Brock that I can be for this team."

Purdy noted that there's plenty to play for other than getting a win back against the team that ended their season.

"Yeah, I got hurt there and everything, but for me, it's Week 13," Purdy said. "We're going on the road in a hostile environment. We're late in the season, so every game is obviously big for us. And so that's where I'm at with my mindset. Am I going to go back and feel a certain way? None of that. It's a new year, two new teams, slightly different in ways. So that's how I'm looking at it."

The Eagles and 49ers may be headed for another playoff matchup and the revenge angle will be a bigger factor for Sunday's loser should things play out that way.