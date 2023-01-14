Brock Purdy’s Houdini act leads to 49ers TD
The Seahawks were going to sack Brock Purdy to put the 49ers in a difficult third-and-goal situation, until they weren’t. Purdy escaped a sack on second-and-goal from the Seahawks 7, then kept his eyes up to find a wide open Elijah Mitchell hanging out in the flat. The second-year RB waltzed into the end zone on a play that looked a lot like their first TD. San Francisco capitalized on a takeaway by their defense to make it 31-17.