Brock Purdy hits George Kittle for 34-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 14-7

The 49ers came out firing in the second half and now have taken a 14-7 lead.

Quarterback Brock Purdy fired a 34-yard strike to tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

On the opening possession of the second half, Purdy tarted with a pair of 13-yard completions — one to receiver Brandon Aiyuk and another to Kittle. Christian McCaffrey had three straight runs, followed by a Tyrion Davis-Price carry to set up third-and-4.

That’s when Purdy launched an accurate deep ball to an open Kittle in the end zone for a TD.

Ray-Ray McCloud was also wide open in the end zone, so Purdy had choices.

Kittle now has three touchdown catches in San Francisco’s last two games and a career-high seven TDs.

