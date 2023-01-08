Brock Purdy had eerie full-circle moment upon entering Dolphins game

Purdy's appearance vs. Dolphins was eerie full-circle moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The universe really has a funny way of making things happen.

Before Brock Purdy took over at quarterback for the 49ers, he was a seventh-round rookie serving as the backup to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. That all changed in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy's father, Shawn, joined 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday, where he shared the story of how he found out his son was in the game at quarterback against the Dolphins. While watching the game on TV with a neighbor that knows the family, Shawn Purdy had a sudden realization at one point in the first quarter.

"So I was like, 'Hey, you might see Brock on TV if you turn it on.' And I'm like, 'Hey, there he is right there,' " Shawn Purdy said. "And he's like, 'Why is he looking at that tablet?' And I go, 'Well, he goes over the plays with the quarterbacks in between (drives) ..." and I go '... Oh my gosh,' and I saw Jimmy [Garoppolo] drive by (on the cart) and I say, 'Dave, I think Brock's going in, man.'

"My hands got sweaty and I was like, 'Oh man.' It all just unfolded right there and it was very surreal, I couldn't believe it."

Oh, but the story gets even better.

Not only did Purdy enter the game against Miami, but he was thrust into action against his childhood team. Growing up a diehard Dolphins fan alongside his father, Brock chose jersey No. 13 because of Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

"He always wore No. 13, Dan Marino's number. He'd watch videos and so on," Shawn said of his son.

While discussing the 49ers' remaining schedule with Brock before the Dolphins game, the elder Purdy made a prophetic prediction.

"So not long ago I say, 'Hey, how many home games you guys got left?' And he goes, 'Oh, I think five,' " Shawn said. "And I ask, 'Who do we play at home?' and he says, 'We've got the Saints, the Dolphins ...' I was like, 'Oh dude, you know you're going in for that game.'

Story continues

"I go, 'That's just the way life works.' Just joking. 'If you're going in, it'll probably be the Dolphins' and then sure enough that's how it unfolded. Dan Marino was at the stadium and you just pinch yourself."

Fate. Destiny. The plan of a higher power. Whatever you want to call it, Shawn's prophecy came true and the rest was history.

After watching Brock play against his childhood team in Week 13, Shawn and the rest of the Purdy family were in attendance for Brock's first career start against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tickets the family bought long before Brock became the starter for San Francisco.

Again, a spooky coincidence.

Brock Purdyâ€™s dad is feeling all the emotions ðŸ˜¢ pic.twitter.com/msj6JljXMn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2022

Brock's story thus far has been unbelievable with his journey from Mr. Irrelevant to rising NFL star being movie script-worthy.

As the first chapter continues to be written, Brock and his family will continue to enjoy every last moment.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast