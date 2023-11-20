Brock Purdy: I had to get back to proving myself the last two weeks

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy faced the first rough patch of his NFL career when the team lost three straight games heading into a Week Nine bye, but he's shown he can adjust to find better footing over the last two weeks.

Purdy threw three touchdowns in a rout of the Jaguars in Week 10 and then posted a perfect passer rating in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. Purdy admitted to not knowing what goes into that rating, but 21-of-25 for 333 yards and three more touchdowns does a pretty good job of explaining why it was hard to find any flaws in the quarterback's performance.

After the game, Purdy said the strong play of the last two weeks was the result of a recalibration he made during the bye week. Purdy said he wanted to go back to the mindset he had while proving himself capable of being an NFL quarterback as a seventh-round pick last season.

"I had to get back to, man, we've got to go take it," Purdy said. "We've got to go earn it every single game. It doesn't matter who we're playing, it's the NFL. Anything can happen on any Sunday. And so that's the chip that I was talking about. And so getting back to that and then proving myself every drive, every play that I can be the guy for this team and I have to earn it every single week at practice, in meetings, whatever it may be. So, that's the mindset of what I was talking about and yeah, definitely more in tune to being detailed and stuff the last couple weeks and finding that chip again."

Purdy will try to keep things rolling in Seattle on Thursday night because a win over the Seahawks would give the 49ers a big edge in the NFC West race heading into the final six weeks of the season.